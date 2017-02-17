Rally in Support of Immigrant Protection Act Passed by County Democratic Legislative Caucus.
Majority Leader Catherine Borgia is the Primary Sponsor of the Immigrant Protection Act. The Act was introduced by the Democratic Caucus on Wednesday, February 8th and referred to the Committees on Public Safety & Social Services, Budget & Appropriations, and Legislation on Monday, February 13th when additional Democratic Legislators agreed to co-sponsor.
