Pelham High School Junior Takes First Place at Burke's Brain Bee
Emily Xue, a Pelham Memorial High School junior, placed first in the sixth annual Brain Bee, held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains. This local championship for the International Brain Bee is an annual, not-for-profit neuroscience competition for high school students and is designed to encourage them to learn more about the brain while inspiring them to pursue careers in neurology and neurological research, according to a release.
