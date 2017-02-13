Numerous Crashes Reported On Slick Westchester Roadways
Numerous motor vehicle crashes have been reported in Westchester and Rockland Sunday afternoon amid the latest winter storm to hit the area. A pickup truck overturned on eastbound I-287 in White Plains, landing on the side of the roadway just after noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC