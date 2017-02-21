'Not My Presidents Day' Rally Draws Protesters, Politicians In White Plains
The signs were impossible to miss Monday as passersby in their cars honked their horns and residents from across Westchester gathered at Renaissance Plaza in White Plains to protest President Trump's immigration policies in one of many "Not My Presidents Day" rallies across the country. There were signs like "Immigrants Make America Great," "2/3 Trump's Wives Were Immigrants," "Keep Families Together," and "Westchester Welcomes Immigrants."
Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.
