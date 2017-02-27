Northern Westchester School Goes Into Lockout As Police Search For Suspect
A Chappaqua school was forced to enter into a precautionary lockout on Tuesday morning, as local and county law enforcement conducted a search in the community for a man suspected of larceny in White Plains. Between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Robert E. Bell Middle School entered a lockout mode, according to Principal Martin Fitzgerald, which included keeping students inside and securing all entrances to the building as a precaution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yorktown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|23 hr
|StreetBrat
|3,379
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC