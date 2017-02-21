New York seeks to license more medical marijuana growers
State health officials are moving ahead with plans to license additional medical marijuana growers despite concerns that there's not enough patients to support the industry. In a move that infuriated pot producers already operating in the state, the Health Department signaled this week that it's begun reaching out to organizations that lost out in the initial 2015 licensing competition to see if they are still interested.
