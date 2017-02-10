New Round Of Accumulating Snow Headed...

New Round Of Accumulating Snow Headed To White Plains

After a cloudy and dry day, a more potent system is expected to sweep through the area overnight before wrapping up Sunday evening. Northern Westchester, Putnam and Rockland, where a Winter Storm Advisory has been issued from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday, could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation of snow.

