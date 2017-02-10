New Round Of Accumulating Snow Headed To White Plains
After a cloudy and dry day, a more potent system is expected to sweep through the area overnight before wrapping up Sunday evening. Northern Westchester, Putnam and Rockland, where a Winter Storm Advisory has been issued from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday, could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Sat
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Fri
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC