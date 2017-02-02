N.Y. tries to balance solar power growth with land-use issues Towns impose freeze on further solar developments until they can plot a land-use strategy. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJYofX Clay Trumpbour, a ninth-generation farmer, talks about a proposed solar farm which is to be built across from his family's property on Old Kings Highway in the Ulster County town of Saugerties, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.