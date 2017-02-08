Mount Kisco Restaurateur Brings 'Lovi...

Mount Kisco Restaurateur Brings 'Loving Feeling' To Bronxville

It's not a coincidence that Love Hospitality, the company behind Ladle of Love and Cafe of Love in Mount Kisco, is launching a new sibling on Valentine's Day. The cozy Ladle of Love Bronxville, a gourmet take-out shop which will serve soups, sandwiches, salads and other locally sourced healthful comfort food, feeds into the company's mission with its love of food and community.

