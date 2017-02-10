Meet the Newest Generation of the Han...

Meet the Newest Generation of the Hanneford Circus

You could tell by the enthusiasm in her voice, how excited Nellie Hanneford is to put her own creative touches on the 42nd Annual Royal Hanneford Circus when it comes to White Plains and The County Center President's Day Weekend. Speaking at her Florida home and Circus Winter Quarters, just south of Sarasota, Nellie was animated in her description of the "New' Royal Hanneford Circusa new lighting, new costumes, new acts, new Ringmaster and more.

