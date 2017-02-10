Major Developer Buys Luxury Rental Bu...

Major Developer Buys Luxury Rental Building Near White Plains Train Station

A prominent Westchester developer has made its first mark in White Plains, announcing the purchase of a 124-unit luxury rental building in the heart of downtown. On Friday, Ginsburg Development Companies announced the purchase of the 12-story Halstead White Plains building at 25 Martine Avenue, a quick stroll to the Metro-North train station.

