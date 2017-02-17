Hudson Valley Girl Scouts Offer More Than Just Cookies
When many people think of Girl Scouts, cookies, badges, campfires and friendship bracelets often come to mind. However, the 104 year-old youth organization offers young women the opportunity to experience so much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC