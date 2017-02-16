Hospital employee hits panic button, ...

Hospital employee hits panic button, sends center into lockdown

Police say someone accidentally pushed a "panic button" at the Burke Rehabilitation Center in White Plains this morning, sending staffers into a panic and prompting a lockdown. White Plains police are saying it was an unfortunate accident after someone at the center hit the emergency notification button that sends out a text message that there's an active shooter on the property.

