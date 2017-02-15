Hoff Barthelson Music School's Baroqu...

Hoff Barthelson Music School's Baroque and Beyond To Begin 3/11

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Baroque and Beyond, Hoff-Barthelson Music School's week-long Festival celebrating music composed between 1600 and 1750, will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017, through Saturday, March 18, 2017. On Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 7:00 pm, the Festival Orchestra will perform Anton Webern's transcription of the Ricercata from Bach's Musical Offering under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, Music Director, at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Wed Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Feb 9 CURLEY 7
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC