Hi-Gear deal opens road to new markets
Hi-Gear Products, a Leominster-based manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket fluid products, has announced a new partnership with an international distributor allowing it to export products to new countries and possibly hire additional workers. Hi-Gear Strategic Business Manager Cheryl McLarney said the company's new partnership with Dorian Drake International, which has headquarters in White Plains, New York, will open up new markets in Mexico and Latin America for their locally-made products.
