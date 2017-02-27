For sale: the toy blocks Einstein played with as a kid
Richard Davies writes, "Einstein's childhood building blocks have been listed for sale on the AbeBooks.com marketplace for books and collectibles." "Housed in two wooden boxes, the set features approximately 160 pieces with some chipped from use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|sharonaguilar
|5
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|18 hr
|StreetBrat
|3,379
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC