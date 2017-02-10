Eye Of The Storm: Foot Of Snow, Power Outages Possible In White Plains
A quick-moving, major winter storm that will bring as much as a foot of snowfall accumulation along with hazardous travel, poor visibility and possible power outages has arrived in the Hudson Valley. The arrival of the storm, which will impact the area with blizzard-like conditions at times for about 12 hours Thursday, prompted most schools and school districts to announce closures for Thursday on Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|17 hr
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Fri
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Thu
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC