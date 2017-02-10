Eye Of The Storm: Foot Of Snow, Power Outages Possible In White Plains

A quick-moving, major winter storm that will bring as much as a foot of snowfall accumulation along with hazardous travel, poor visibility and possible power outages has arrived in the Hudson Valley. The arrival of the storm, which will impact the area with blizzard-like conditions at times for about 12 hours Thursday, prompted most schools and school districts to announce closures for Thursday on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.