Ex-NYPD shrink pleads guilty to shooting husband to be with lover 0:0

An ex-NYPD shrink pleaded guilty Friday to shooting her husband in the face , allegedly so she could start a new life with her married Texas lover. Emily Dearden, 48, was initially charged with attempted murder in the November 2013 shooting and faced up to 25 years in state prison.

