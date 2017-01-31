Donald Trump Faces Lawsuit From Local Teen Over Climate Change
A local teen is part of groundbreaking lawsuit moving through the courts that alleges the federal government violated her rights by knowing for decades that fossil fuels create pollution that destabilizes the climate. Advocacy group Our Children's Trust filed the suit on behalf of Victoria Barrett of White Plains, New York, along with 20 other young people as well as other groups from around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
