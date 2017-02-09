Dannon Decides To Stay In Westchester...

Dannon Decides To Stay In Westchester, Making Its Second Move In 13 Years

Wednesday

Danone North America agreed on Monday to move its national corporate headquarters from 100 Hillside Drive in Greenburgh to 100 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains. The move comes 13 years after the producer of Dannon yogurt and Evian water relocated from Tarrytown to Greenburgh as announced here in 2004.

