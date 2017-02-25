Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona Holds News Conference Today on WP Fire Department Conditions
Milagros Lecuona, Councilwoman, White Plains, is shown with her daughter, far left, and well-wishers at her announcement of her candidacy for the Mayor of White Plains in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC