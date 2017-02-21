Bunge ahead on filling grain gaps

Filling gaps in the company's network is one of the key areas of focus within the grains business at Bunge, Soren Schroder, chief executive officer of the White Plains, New York, U.S.-based company, told participants during a Feb. 21 presentation at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Boca Raton. To help fill the grains gap in western Canada, which Schroder identified as one of Bunge's "last gaps on the map," the company recently created a joint venture with the Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Co.

