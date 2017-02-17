Bronx Man Busted In Scarsdale DWI With Suspended License, Police Say

A Bronx man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in Scarsdale after being busted driving while under the influence with a license that had recently been repeatedly suspended. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, 23-year-old John Daniel Rodriguez was stopped by officers near the intersection of Feinmore and Donellan Road in Scarsdale, police said.

