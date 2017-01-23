Winter storms, computer glitch bring travel alerts for fliers
Winter storms, computer glitch bring travel alerts for fliers Travel alerts posted late Sunday evening cover a wide variety of affected cities. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQwazI A wide range of travel and change-fee waivers are in effect today in response to a Sunday evening computer problem that affected all of United Airlines' domestic flights, and also to winter storms in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and West Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 21
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|90
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 21
|West 11th
|92
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC