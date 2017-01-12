White Plains remembers Dr. Martin Lut...

White Plains remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

14 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The sounds of African drumming filled the air as children in White Plains learned about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. The White Plains Public Library's visual celebration was held Sunday, and activities for kids included watching films about the slain civil rights leader, enjoying a story walk, and decorating their own drums.

