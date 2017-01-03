White Plains Names Michael Hunter 'Yo...

White Plains Names Michael Hunter 'Youth Of The Year' For 2016

Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Michael Hunter, a sophomore at White Plains High School, was recently named the City of White Plains 2016 Youth of the Year, announced the White Plains Youth Bureau. Hunter is active in sports, including football, soccer and track and field.

