White Plains Man Lands White House Post In Final Days Of Obama Presidency

In the waning days of the Obama White House, a White Plains resident has been re-appointed by the president to a serve as a member of the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Aboard. Herbert Block has worked with the commission since 2011 that operates as an independent Federal agency established to help preserve cultural sites in Eastern and Central Europe associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens.

