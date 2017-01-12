White Plains Man Lands White House Post In Final Days Of Obama Presidency
In the waning days of the Obama White House, a White Plains resident has been re-appointed by the president to a serve as a member of the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Aboard. Herbert Block has worked with the commission since 2011 that operates as an independent Federal agency established to help preserve cultural sites in Eastern and Central Europe associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pleasantville Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|3 hr
|Splits9298
|32
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|4 hr
|PotionSquirts2765
|80
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Sun
|Mall Cop
|49
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC