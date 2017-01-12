White Plains Man Had 3 Times BAC Limit In Wrong-Way Crash, Police Say

A White Plains man was arrested on Wednesday night after being involved in a wrong-way collision on the Taconic State Parkway with a blood alcohol content nearly quadruple the legal limit. State police announced Thursday that at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, White Plains resident Sawyer White, 22, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the 7.1-mile post marker, when he struck a 62-year-old motorist from Poughkeepsie head on.

