White Plains immigrant community nerv...

White Plains immigrant community nervous for Trump's presidency

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News12.com

While many in this country are excited for the peaceful transition of power that will take place Friday, millions of immigrants across the nation remain While many in this country are excited for the peaceful transition of power that will take place Friday, millions of immigrants across the nation remain nervous for Donald Trump's presidency. WHITE PLAINS - While many in this country are excited for the peaceful transition of power that will take place Friday, millions of immigrants across the nation remain nervous for Donald Trump's presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... 8 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 91
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Sat West 11th 92
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Jan 17 michele0210 55
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan 16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Westchester County was issued at January 22 at 4:55AM EST

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC