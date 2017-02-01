White Plains Families Left Homeless By Fire That Guts Apartment Building
A parking lot behind Mamaroneck Avenue near Maple Avenue was cordoned off Tuesday as White Plains firefighters battled a fire at the top of a four-story apartment building. White Plains police closed a block of Mamaroneck Avenue for about 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a fire in a four-story apartment building near Maple Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Wed
|Stewy
|2
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Jan 30
|Marge
|366
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 21
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|90
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC