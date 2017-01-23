White Plains Entrepreneur, 21, Reflec...

White Plains Entrepreneur, 21, Reflects On Power Of Your Surroundings

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

I remember my first years as a student in the United States after arriving back from four years abroad in the Dominican Republic. The grades I achieved upon my return were good, not great, but enough to allow me to enroll in the honor course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... Jan 21 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 90
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Jan 21 West 11th 92
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Jan 17 michele0210 55
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan 16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 31
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,235,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC