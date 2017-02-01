White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona Announces Run For Mayor
White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona says she is running for mayor partly because of her "frustration" with what she calls the current administration's "lack of vision." "When you see how fast other cities are moving, it really hits home that we still seem to be stuck where we were 10 years ago," the Democrat said Monday.
