White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Le...

White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona Announces Run For Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona says she is running for mayor partly because of her "frustration" with what she calls the current administration's "lack of vision." "When you see how fast other cities are moving, it really hits home that we still seem to be stuck where we were 10 years ago," the Democrat said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Wed Stewy 2
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Jan 30 Marge 366
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... Jan 29 333stenbrian 1
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Jan 28 Julia 103
Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10) Jan 27 parmstrong 4
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... Jan 21 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 90
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Jan 17 michele0210 55
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC