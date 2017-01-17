Westchester, Putnam Schools Launch An...

Westchester, Putnam Schools Launch Anti-Bullying/Safety Reporting App

Students often have a hard time letting an adult or school official know when they are being bullied or harassed online, but a new app available in Putnam Valley and some Westchester county schools offers an anonymous solution. The app, White Plains-based Anonymous Alerts, allows for the quick, easy, and anonymous reporting of urgent information regarding student safety to school officials without fear of retaliation.

