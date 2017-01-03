Westchester Legislators Move A Step Closer To Banning Gun Shows
Michael Kaplowitz, D-Somers, who is chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, said he learned about next month's firearms show at the County Center from this sign. A committee of the BOL's voted Tuesday to ban gun shows on county land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|49 min
|huntcoyotes
|41
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Moe
|40
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 25
|Old Tranny Micheal
|4
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
|Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e...
|Dec 10
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC