Westchester District Attorney Charges White Plains Woman in Head-on...

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced that Michelle Bonet of 9 Stonewall Circle, White Plains, New York was arraigned on an indictment today before Judge Anne Minihan and charged with: one count of a Driving While Ability Impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs, a Misdemeanor On October 28, 2016 at approximately 2:15 p.m., the defendant was driving north by west on West Hartsdale Road in Greenburgh. While driving her Chrysler minivan, the defendant was observed by witnesses crossing over the double yellow line multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.