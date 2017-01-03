Westchester Democrats try to stop upcoming gun show
Citing recent acts of violence in Mount Vernon and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Democratic members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators say they have an obligation to ban the upcoming gun show at the County Center in White Plains. Lawmakers were expected to vote Monday night to prohibit gun shows on county-run property, saying that it is not about Second Amendment rights, but safety.
