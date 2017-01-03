Westchester Democrats try to stop upc...

Westchester Democrats try to stop upcoming gun show

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

Citing recent acts of violence in Mount Vernon and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Democratic members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators say they have an obligation to ban the upcoming gun show at the County Center in White Plains. Lawmakers were expected to vote Monday night to prohibit gun shows on county-run property, saying that it is not about Second Amendment rights, but safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 12
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 8 hr Susanm 48
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... Jan 5 RIP 46
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Jan 3 Moe 40
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC