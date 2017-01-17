Westchester DA: Woman Indicted For Fatal Greenburgh Drunk Driving Incident

A White Plains woman is facing up to 25 years in prison after she was indicted on multiple felony charges for her role in the deaths of senior citizens in a head-on collision while driving with drugs in her system and a blood alcohol content nearly quadruple the legal limit. On Wednesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that White Plains resident Michelle Bonet, 46, has been indicted, including multiple felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide for her role in the accident that took two lives last year.

