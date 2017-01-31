Westchester Chordsmen Offer Free Singing Lessons In White Plains
Do you find yourself singing in the car or in the shower? Frustrated that you've never really tested out that singing voice? Need something to do tonight or any Monday night in February? The simple curriculum will take you from basic fundamentals to advanced concepts, regardless of your current singing ability. Two series last year were attended by more than 30 men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Marge
|366
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 21
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|90
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC