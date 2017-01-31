Westchester Chordsmen Offer Free Sing...

Westchester Chordsmen Offer Free Singing Lessons In White Plains

Do you find yourself singing in the car or in the shower? Frustrated that you've never really tested out that singing voice? Need something to do tonight or any Monday night in February? The simple curriculum will take you from basic fundamentals to advanced concepts, regardless of your current singing ability. Two series last year were attended by more than 30 men.

