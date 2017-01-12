Taconic Parkway Among 'Most Dangerous...

Taconic Parkway Among 'Most Dangerous, Deadly Places In NY,' Website Says

23 hrs ago

The website, in a post about the most dangerous spots in the Empire State, noted the 104-mile-long highway that runs through four counties -- Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia -- has been the scene of 2,080 crashes since 2014. Commuters tend to put the pedal to the metal, especially in Westchester and Putnam counties, the website said.

