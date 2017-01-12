Starr partners with law firm for empl...

Starr partners with law firm for employment practices services

Starr Cos. on Thursday said it has reached an agreement with law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. to offer an employment practices liability risk management program to its policyholders.

