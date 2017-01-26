SMPTE Nod of Andy Maltz as ISO/TC 36 Chair is OK'd
From the SMPTE posse in WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers announced final approval of its nomination of Andy Maltz as 2018-20 chair of ISO/TC 36, the International Organization for Standardization group dedicated to cinematography. Maltz, who is managing director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Science and Technology Council, will serve as chair-elect in 2017 as SMPTE Member Julian Pinn, the current chair, serves out his term after nine years in the role.
