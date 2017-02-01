Serious Fire Closes Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, Displaces Families
White Plains police closed a block of Mamaroneck Avenue for about 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters battled a fire in a four-story apartment building near Maple Avenue. WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Several families were left homeless on Tuesday by a fire that gutted the top floor and roof of an apartment building along Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains.
