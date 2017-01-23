See It: 'Rings' Prank Sends Shoppers Screaming in Terror
To promote the upcoming horror film "Rings," Paramount Pictures reportedly outfitted an appliance store in White Plains, NY, with hidden cameras to capture terrified customers running for their lives when they thought a real life "Samara" was emerging from a television screen to get them. As any fan of the horror franchise is aware, Samara comes calling seven days after you watch a mysterious videotape of her being dumped in a well.
