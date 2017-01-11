Rye Playland Job Fair: This Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at County Center

Rye Playland's season job fair for summer 2017 is this Saturday, January 14th , 2017 from 9am to 2pm at theWestchester County Center . There will be on the spot interviews for the first 300 applicants who attend.Seasonal positions include: Cashiers , Rides , Park Management , Lifeguards , IT , Marketing Interns, Electricians, Carpenters, Painters, Plumbers, Custodial, Mechanics, and EMTs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Rye.