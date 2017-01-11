Rye Playland Job Fair: This Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at County Center
Rye Playland's season job fair for summer 2017 is this Saturday, January 14th , 2017 from 9am to 2pm at theWestchester County Center . There will be on the spot interviews for the first 300 applicants who attend.Seasonal positions include: Cashiers , Rides , Park Management , Lifeguards , IT , Marketing Interns, Electricians, Carpenters, Painters, Plumbers, Custodial, Mechanics, and EMTs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Rye.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|57
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|Kar
|85
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Tue
|Duck Femocrats
|29
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 5
|RIP
|46
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC