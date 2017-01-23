Road Rage Report Of 'Shots Fired' On I-287 Ends Peacefully In Rye Brook
A Sunday evening report of "shots fired" along Interstate-287 eastbound in White Plains ended peacefully near the Hutchison River Parkway in Rye Brook without incident or arrest. Rye Brook Police Chief Gregory Austin said the reported road rage incident that ended near King Street was exaggerated by television news and other media who reported shots were being fired from a red pickup truck.
