Public hearing held on bill for stricter gun show rules
The White Plains hearing came after an effort by Westchester Democrats to ban gun shows on county-owned property was vetoed by Republican County Executive Rob Astorino. The gun show returned to the Westchester County Center last weekend after being canceled four years ago following the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 21
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|90
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 21
|West 11th
|92
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC