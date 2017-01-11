Police: Driver in wrong-way New York Thruway crash was drunk
New York State Police say a 22-year-old driver had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he drove the wrong way on the state Thruway and hit another car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|59
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|Kar
|85
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Tue
|Duck Femocrats
|29
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 5
|RIP
|46
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC