Off-duty NY officer charged in crash that killed passenger
" Prosecutors say a police officer was off-duty and drunk when he crashed his vehicle into a tree in a suburb north of New York City, killing a friend who was riding with him. Twenty-seven-year-old Harry Kyreakedes was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following the Monday morning accident in White Plains that claimed the life of 27-year-old Isaac Ward.
