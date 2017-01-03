Off-duty NY officer charged in crash that killed passenger

" Prosecutors say a police officer was off-duty and drunk when he crashed his vehicle into a tree in a suburb north of New York City, killing a friend who was riding with him. Twenty-seven-year-old Harry Kyreakedes was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated following the Monday morning accident in White Plains that claimed the life of 27-year-old Isaac Ward.

