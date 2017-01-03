Off-Duty New Rochelle Cop May Face Harsher Charges In Fatal DWI Crash

The off-duty New Rochelle police officer accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit may see additional charges levied against him as the investigation into Monday morning's crash continues. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Harry Kyreakedes, who has been with the New Rochelle Police Department for more than a year, crashed his SUV into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, killing 27-year-old Isaac Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.