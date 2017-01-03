Off-Duty New Rochelle Cop May Face Ha...

Off-Duty New Rochelle Cop May Face Harsher Charges In Fatal DWI Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Tarrytown Daily Voice

The off-duty New Rochelle police officer accused of driving drunk with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit may see additional charges levied against him as the investigation into Monday morning's crash continues. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Harry Kyreakedes, who has been with the New Rochelle Police Department for more than a year, crashed his SUV into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, killing 27-year-old Isaac Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 2 hr Le Jimbo 30
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Sat Larry 3
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... Jan 5 RIP 46
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Jan 3 Moe 40
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC