NY keeps medical marijuana doctors secret,a

Thursday Jan 19

NY keeps medical marijuana doctors secret, hampering access The Department of Health has thwarted efforts to make Compassionate Care Act providers public for over a year. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2jDCPx0 Advocates say it's too hard to find doctors who have undergone the training that allows them to connect patients with medical marijuana providers.

